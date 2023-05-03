According to the movement, the action aims to carry out a dialogue with the families; lands in Rio Grande do Norte were also invaded

About 300 families from the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) invaded this Tuesday morning (May 2, 2023) the office of the Ferbasa (Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia), in the municipality of Maracás, in the region of Chapada Diamantina. According to the movement, the occupation is for an indefinite period.

According to the MST, the occupation of Ferbasa’s territory is a “a way to denounce and pressure the company to comply with environmental and social laws and carry out a dialogue with families”. The company is one of the largest producers of ferroalloys in Brazil and has several farms across the country.

Families allege that many of Ferbasa’s territories are interdicted by “non-compliance with environmental and social laws”. The MST will only leave the area after the repossession of 2 movement camps is suspended. The members also ask for a meeting with Ferbasa, the incra (National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform) and the government of Bahia.

Despite the company saying that it develops reforestation activities with eucalyptus plantations, the MST affirms that, in reality, they are created “green deserts” in the region. Ferbasa is considered one of the 500 largest companies in the country and one of the 10 largest in Bahia. With 64,000 hectares of Chapada Diamantina devoted to the manufacture of charcoal, its production is destined for Japan and industries in southern Brazil.

In announcementthe MST states that, although the company has annual revenues greater than US$ 500 million, social and economic inequalities are “Taking alarming proportions”.

According to members of the movement, almost 30% of the arable land in Maracás is owned by the company. “The number of unemployed people in the region is alarming and the crimes that the company commits are many, such as environmental crimes, such as the green desert caused by eucalyptus monocultures, the contamination of water with poisons and the abusive use of pesticides”declares the movement.

In the region, around 750 families are organized in 4 farms occupied not only in Maracás, but also in the municipality of Planaltino.

In addition to Bahia, the MST also occupied two farms in Rio Grande do Norte last Saturday (April 29), 2 days before Labor Day – celebrated on May 1. O Power360 sought out the MST to talk about the topic. The movement confirmed the occupation, but said it was still waiting for information about the case. This space remains open for new manifestations.

FERBASA

This is not the first time that the MST has invaded the Ferbasa area. On November 13, 2022, the movement occupied one of the company’s farms in Chapada Diamantina.

At the time, 150 families occupied Fazenda Redenção –located between the municipalities of Planaltino and Irajuba–, owned by Ferbasa. The movement stated that the area belonging to the company is “bankrupt” It is “abandoned”not fulfilling its social function.

O Power360 also contacted Ferbasa for a statement from the company about the case, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.

OCCUPATIONS AND EVACUATIONS IN BAHIA

In 2023, the MST invaded a series of farms in Bahia. On February 27, families occupied 3 eucalyptus plantations belonging to the Suzano pulp and paper company, located in the municipalities of Teixeira de Freitas, Mucuri and Caravelas, in the extreme south of Bahia. The territories were vacated on March 7.

In addition to Suzano’s land, a 4th area, the Limoeiro Farm, had also been occupied on the same date. In the State, the MST also occupied the Santa Maria Farm, in the Chapada Diamantina region, during the Landless Women’s Day of Struggle. Another occupation was also carried out on February 18, on Carnival Saturday, where 200 families occupied 1 territory in the northern region of Bahia.

On March 14, 170 families that were part of the movement decided to vacate the Fazenda Recreio, in Macajuba, also in the State of Bahia.

However, in the last month, the MST returned to occupy farms in the state. The movement invaded lands in 3 regions of Bahia on April 23. According to the movement, around 518 families were divided into areas in the municipalities of Juazeiro, Guaratinga and Jaguaquara.

Due to the series of occupations carried out by the MST since the beginning of the presidency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), congressmen filed a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the performance of the movement. The decision whether or not to install the CPI is now up to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

In the text, the authors allege that the MST has been occupying productive rural properties and that a “disorderly growth of these invasions”.

The document mentions the episode of March 5, when members of the MST occupied the Fazenda Ouro Verde, in the south of Bahia. According to the deputies, the property is a property “extremely productive” and employs more than 50 people. According to the text, the movement expelled the employees “violently”but that rural producers in the region mobilized to prevent the occupation.

The authors also speak of a “alleged influence” on the part of President Lula’s government in the performance of the movement. “O number of invaded rural properties is already greater than in the four years of government Jair Bolsonarowhen only 14 property invasions were recorded”says the order.

