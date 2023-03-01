Around 1,700 members of the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) invaded three eucalyptus farms belonging to the company Suzano Papel e Celulose, in the municipalities of Teixeira de Freitas, Mucuri and Caravelas, in southern Bahia. A fourth area, Fazenda Limoeiro, owned by another owner, was occupied in the municipality of Jacobina. The company and the owner filed repossession actions.

The entry of the invaders began on Monday, the 27th, and continued until the afternoon of this Tuesday, the 28th, according to the Military Police of Bahia. The landless, mostly women, arrived in several convoys that left settlements in the region and other places in the state. Suzano reported that its properties were damaged during the invasions.

These were the first mass occupations by the MST since the beginning of the Lula government. The invasions mainly mobilized women in reference to March 8, International Women’s Day. “Although we have expectations with the Lula government in relation to agrarian reform, the MST turned on a yellow alert in the face of the federal government’s delay in appointing the presidency of Incra (National Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform)”, said Eliane Oliveira, from the directorate national MST in Bahia.

productive farms

The invasions contradict the speech of today’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. During the election campaign, he said that the MST did not occupy productive properties, such as Suzano’s areas. According to Eliane Oliveira, the company’s lands are “eucalyptus monoculture plantations”. “The territory of Bahia suffers from the systematic destruction of natural resources, such as the poisoning of the soil and rivers. Families were expelled from their lands and live in socially vulnerable areas on the outskirts of cities, on hillsides and along roadsides,” he said.

On its official page, the MST warns that the actions will continue, under the motto “Agribusiness profits from hunger and violence. For land and democracy, women in resistance”, and states that she intends to negotiate with the federal and state governments the resumption of agrarian reform, in addition to a project for peasant family farming. “We are going to resume the struggle for land with land occupations, marches, training with women, solidarity actions, with food donations and blood donations”, said Margarida Silva, from the national coordination of the MST.