Occupations were the first since the beginning of the 3rd Lula government and go against the PT’s speech during the campaign

The MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement) invaded on Monday (27.Feb.2023) 3 eucalyptus farms belonging to the paper and cellulose company Suzano, located in the municipalities of Teixeira de Freitas, Mucuri and Caravelas, in the extreme south from Bahia.

In addition to Suzano’s land, a 4th area, Fazenda Limoeiro, was also occupied. The MST alleges that the property is “abandoned” 15 years ago. According to the movement, with the invasion, around 1,700 families from the movement in Bahia claim “immediate dispossession” to carry out agrarian reform.

The occupations were the first mass since the beginning of the president’s third term. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and go against the PT’s speech during his election campaign in 2022. At the time, the then candidate stated that the MST did not occupy productive areas, such as those on Suzano’s farms.

In announcementthe movement stated that, “despite expectations with the Lula government in relation to agrarian reform”MST members are concerned about hunger, unemployment and deforestation, which triggered the “yellow alert” given the federal government’s delay in nominating someone for the Presidency of Incra (National Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform).

“The MST, aware of its mission to fight for agrarian reform and social justice, also reaffirms our fight against the excesses of the Suzano Papel e Celulose Company in our territory, and we demand that they bear the serious environmental, social and economic liabilities”declares the official page of the movement, which says that the act is a “complaint” against the monoculture of eucalyptus in the region and the use of pesticides by the company, which has been harming areas of family agriculture.

In the State, the MST also occupied the Santa Maria Farm, in the Chapada Diamantina region, during the Landless Women’s Day of Struggle. Another occupation was also carried out on February 18, on Carnival Saturday, where 200 families occupied a territory in the northern region of Bahia.

This is not the first time that an invasion has been carried out involving Suzano’s name. In June 2022, Pataxó indigenous people invaded Santa Bárbara Farm, which supplied eucalyptus to the company. Suzano is one of the major global producers of pulp from eucalyptus.

O Power360 sought Suzano for an official statement from the company about the occupation and to say whether or not there was damage to the plantation; and the Military Police of Bahia to talk about the episode, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.