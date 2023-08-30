For federal deputy Luciano Zucco, agrarian reform should be the responsibility of INCRA

the federal deputy Luciano Zucco (Republicanos-RS) said on Tuesday (29.Aug.2023) that the MST “it has to end”. He is president of CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) that investigates the legitimacy of the actions of the Landless Rural Workers Movement.

“The MST has to end. It has no purpose. We have the incra [Instituto Nacional de Colonização e Reforma Agrária] to carry out agrarian reform”, he declared to the portal metropolises. “At the CPI, we found several needy families who dream of producing, who would be able to obtain funding to structure a minimum condition, but that is not what happens. The MST, today, is committing crimes, deceiving people”, he completed.

Installed on May 17, the CPI proposal was presented by opposition deputies after land invasions were registered in areas of the south of Bahia It is Goias, in March. The collegiate targeted names historical allies of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), including José Rainha, landless leader, and João Pedro Stédile, national leader of the MST.

The commission also heard Gonçalves Dias, former minister of GSI (Institutional Security Office), and approved the convening of Rui Costa (Civil House). The requirement, however, was canceled later by decision of the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Read more about the MST CPI: