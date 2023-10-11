Two days after the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, the Landless Workers’ Movement (MST) issued a note treating the “Palestinian resistance from Gaza” as legitimate and suggesting, although without mentioning the name of the group, that the barbarity of Hamas was a reaction to the alleged “aggression and extermination policy that Israel has implemented in the region for more than 75 years.” The note, which was later deleted, did not repudiate the deaths and violence committed by them.

The allegation that Israel would commit a “policy of extermination” against Palestinians is false and nothing more than political propaganda. There are, however, cases of settlements and land seizures promoted by Israel whose legality is contested by several nations.

The MST’s connection with armed groups in Palestine is not new. Brazilian landless people have a group they call the “international brigade” named after one of the founders of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Ghassan Kanafani. The group, which advocates the end of the State of Israel and has Marxist ideologies, is classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States. Its main mission is to take MST members to Palestine under the argument of harvesting olives.

Representative Marcel van Hattem (Novo-RS) said that the MST note demonstrates the “commitment” that the movement has with terrorism, not only in Brazil, but internationally. “Unfortunately, we still live with this type of movement in our country, but we need to work so that this type of criminal organization ceases to exist,” said van Hattem.

Furthermore, in 2011, Hamas was mentioned as a political party in text published on the MST website (look here) and, in 2021, the Brazilian agrarian movement openly took a stance against classifying Hamas as a terrorist group.

A People’s Gazette contacted the MST advisor seeking clarification on the movement’s position regarding Hamas and links with other organizations considered terrorists, but did not receive a response by the time this article was written. The organization deleted the note earlier this afternoon.

Officially, Brazil never recognized Hamas as a terrorist organization. Its position, contrasting with the vision of the USA and the European Union, is explained by Brazil’s alleged neutrality in international conflicts, combined with diplomatic engagement that seeks a two-state solution, one Israeli and one Palestinian.

Opposition parliamentarians are putting pressure on the Brazilian government so that, after the Hamas attacks against Israel this Saturday, it changes its position and starts considering the Palestinian armed group as a terrorist organization. The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), however, should only change its understanding if the member countries of the United Nations (UN) Security Council approve the designation.

MST reinforces support for Palestine without repudiating terrorist attack

The MST note on the war in Israel emphasizes support and solidarity with the Palestinian people and talks about “self-determination against the politics of apartheid implemented by Israel”.

The word apartheid refers to a racist policy adopted in South Africa until the 1990s, which socially segregated the country’s black population. This is not the case in Israel, where Palestinians and Israelis live together without segregation by law. The term was also introduced to designate a type of crime from 2002 onwards by the International Criminal Court.

In most of the movement’s publications on the conflicts between Israel and Palestine, only the acts committed by Israel are mentioned, without mentioning the attacks by terrorist groups.

For international relations consultant Cezar Roedel, the fact that the MST note, as well as the notes from Itamaraty and the Workers’ Party, do not mention Hamas follows the same provision as the note issued by the São Paulo Forum. “It’s an incredible ‘coincidence’. The notes want to ‘resolve the conflict’, but they identify the contending parties not from reality but from their ideological fantasies. For the MST, Hamas’ ‘resistance’ is legitimate. To justify violence, they fantasize about reality”, says Roedel.

The São Paulo Forum was founded by Cuban dictator Fidel Castro (1926-2016) in partnership with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 1990s, shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The organization’s official objective is to integrate the people of Latin America and the Caribbean, but in practice it functions as a brotherhood of government officials, politicians and activist organizations in the name of a left-wing political project for the subcontinent.

MST sends militants to Palestine in international brigade

Every two years, the MST organizes the so-called “Ghassan Kanafani Solidarity Brigade”. It is an olive harvesting campaign in Palestine in which MST activists join Palestinians to carry out the activity. According to the MST, “the presence of internationals during the harvest is essential to avoid further repression by Israel and with the aim of ensuring that the Palestinians can carry out the harvest without repression”. The Ghassan Kanafani Brigade has been organized since 2011.

However, the tribute to Ghassan Kanafani also reflects support for a political activist linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). This group, with a Marxist-Leninist orientation, has already claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Israel. Kanafani’s death, which occurred in July 1972 inclusive, is attributed to a response to the massacre at Lod Airport, perpetrated by three members of the Japanese Red Army recruited by the PFLP. The massacre, which took place in May 1972, killed 26 people and injured 80 others. At the time, Kanafani was the PFLP spokesman and the group took responsibility for the attack. He was reportedly killed by Israeli intelligence agents.

MST announced a call for a manifesto in favor of Palestine

After the war in Israel recorded more than 1,600 deaths, the MST called for a manifesto called the “Act of Solidarity with the Palestinian People”. At Publication Regarding the act, the MST states that the mobilization is for peace, emphasizing that “equality, freedom and justice go together”.

Again without mentioning the attacks carried out by terrorist groups, the MST condemns what it calls “Israeli apartheid”. “Israel’s apartheid must come to an end, with the guarantee of self-determination and all the rights of Palestinians, including the right to return, the vacancy of seized Palestinian territories, and citizenship for Palestinians living in territories designated by Israel” , says the MST publication.