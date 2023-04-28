João Paulo Rodrigues says that the movement will help build management, but that it has “autonomy in relation to the PT and the government”

The national coordinator of MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers), João Paulo Rodrigues, stated that the group will always defend the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), but what movement is not “drive belt” of the PT’s management and that does not accept “no type of collar or muzzle” about the organization.

“The government is ours, we help build it. But the MST has autonomy in relation to the PT and the government”he said in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo Published this Thursday (27.Apr.2023).

According to João Paulo Rodrigues, the administration of the president “politically wrong” in not meeting the guidelines defended by the MST.

“But it’s not up to us to say what the government has to do. We claim. In my opinion, the government did not like the actions of the MST and must have asked in internal conversations: ‘Let’s put the MST in the corner of thought, then we’ll take care of them’”he said.

RED APRIL

Rodrigues also stated that part of the movement is frustrated with the PT administration. According to him, the MST carried out a number “much smaller” of invasions “so as not to have clashes with the landowners or want to provoke the right”.

“Finally, there were the negotiations with the government. We move forward, create negotiation channels. But the government has not made any announcements so far. It frustrated our base.”he stated.

Currently, the Landless Rural Workers Movement occupies properties as part of the National Day of Struggles in Defense of Agrarian Reform, also known as “Red April”, which started on April 17.

The date marks 27 years of the massacre of Eldorado dos Carajás, which took place in the municipality of Pará in 1996. In the episode, 21 landless workers were killed by the PM (Military Police) in the city.

On Sunday (April 23), the movement occupied other lands in 3 regions of Bahia. The invasion took place 1 day after the MST entered into an agreement with government authorities and left the headquarters of Embrapa (Company for Research and Agriculture), located in Pernambuco.

The movement’s actions have also caused discomfort among members of the Lula administration. On this 5th (April 27), the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favaro (PSD), stated that land occupations are as serious as invading Congress, in a reference to the January 8 acts.

MST CPI

Rodrigues also said that the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the MST –which seeks to “investigate the group’s performance, its real purpose and its financiers”– would be political persecution.

“It’s not about the past because there’s no fact that justifies it. Our actions are within the framework of democracy […] We are going to sue the Federal Supreme Court because it is unconstitutional”he said.

On Wednesday (26.Apr), the president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), read the opening requirements of the commission. With the formal reading, collegiate members are considered created. Here’s the full (279 KB).

On April 25, the MST coordinator stated that he had met with Lira to discuss the creation of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry that would investigate the movement. However, the deputy denied the meeting.

“We shouldn’t be afraid of the right. We have already gone through four CPIs, and the MST came out the strongest of all of them. The CPI is unnecessary and does not accumulate for the democratic debate in Brazil”declared the coordinator. In his assessment, however, the government “it is weak” in the National Congress.