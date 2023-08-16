Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2023 – 22:00

The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) this Tuesday, 15, was interrupted after an argument between PSOL deputies Talíria Petrone (RJ) and Tarcísio Motta (RJ) and the Bolsonarist deputy Coronel Chrisóstomo (PL-RO).

The discussion started when Chrisóstomo asked who had killed former Rio de Janeiro councilor Marielle Franco. In response, Petrone said that the executioners were from the militia of Rio de Janeiro, who “frequented the house of former president Bolsonaro”, while Motta stated that the Rondônia parliamentarian “does not have the courage” to speak of the former councilor on the microphone. of the Chamber of Deputies.

“And who killed Marielle?” asked Chrisóstomo. “The militia, leader of the militia, the militia that elected its president. Wipe your mouth to talk about a parliamentarian executed by the militia that frequented Bolsonaro’s house”, replied Petrone, who also called the PL parliamentarian a “militiaman”. Motta, in turn, said that the congressman was a “coward” and asked Bolsonaro’s ally to repeat the phrase into the microphone of the Chamber, so that he could represent against him in the Council of Ethics: “You don’t have the courage, then you just speak in the backstage”.

This Tuesday’s session of the MST’s CPI heard from João Pedro Stédile, historic leader of the landless movement. Upon arriving at the Chamber of Deputies, supporters of Stédile sang a song interpreted as a provocation to the opposition, which lost strength in the collegiate last week: “Tread lightly, step lightly, who cannot with the ant, does not stir up the anthill”.