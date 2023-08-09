In testimony, former militants said they were threatened by members of the movement and that they were expelled from camps

O MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) published a note this Tuesday (8.Aug.2023) in repudiation of the testimonies of former settlers to the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Chamber of Deputies that investigates the actions of the movement. According to the MST, the accusations are a “series of unfounded accusations”.

“The MST regrets the low level and lack of legitimacy of this CPI, which is used by sectors of agribusiness and the extreme right to attack the legitimacy of the struggle for land and the morals of landless families”, he stated. Here’s the full of the press release (2 MB).

The CPI of the MST also took testimony this Tuesday (8.Aug) from Benevaldo da Silva Gomes, Elivaldo da Silva Costa and Vanuza dos Santos de Souza. The 3 identify themselves as former militants of the movement. At the hearing, the former landless claimed to have been threatened by other MST members and expelled from the camps.

Elivaldo da Silva Costa, known as Liva do Rosa do Prado, said he and his family were expelled from the camp in the municipality of Bahia after trying to get title to the property. “It was a lot of chasing”, he said. Vanuza dos Santos said that they tried to kill her.

“They threw me on top of a pickup truck and took me to kill in the eucalyptus trees. But, according to them, they didn’t kill me because when they were taking me out of the car, it was probably close to the road, the headlight of a truck shone very brightly and they thought it was the police, and they left me tied up.”he said.

The movement denied the allegations and said that no evidence of the accusations was ever presented. According to the statement, Liva do Rosa do Prado is a “Bolsonarist militant” that integrates “group that, since 2020, uses violent methods to threaten and terrorize families in the region”.

“Throughout the afternoon, several attacks on the MST and the struggle for land were made: death threats, extortion, bodily harm, etc. However, in none of them was any kind of evidence of facts and authorship presented. No police report, inquiry or criminal case was handed over to the Commission.”he said.

“Using the commission as a stage to agitate its social base and delegitimize the struggle for land, in an attempt to find a way to criminalize the Agrarian Reform is a disservice to Brazilian society”he stated.