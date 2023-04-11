Group calls for the departure of the current superintendent of the body, César Lira, cousin of deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL)

About 1,500 members of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) and other social movements invaded, on Monday (10.Apr.2023), the headquarters of the incra (National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform) in Maceió, Alagoas.

The group’s leadership calls for the departure of the current Incra-AL superintendent, César Lira, cousin of the deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL). For the command of Incra in the State, the organizations defend the appointment of the engineer José Ubiratan Rezende Santana.

The action is led by the MST together with the CPT (Pastoral Land Commission), FNL (National Struggle Front), MLST (Landless Liberation Movement), MLT (Land Struggle Movement), MTL (Land, Work and Freedom Movement) and TL (Free Land Movement).

According to the MST, the action was taken in view of the slowness of the federal government and the Ministry of Agrarian Development in taking administrative measures to replace the agency’s superintendent in the state, in addition to resuming the agrarian reform agenda.

“The continuity of Bolsonarist management is unacceptable. Why does the Lula government maintain for so long (more than a hundred days in office) a superintendent who is an enemy of Agrarian Reform and has a history of violence against leaders and communities?”ask the organizations in note (law in full at the end of this report). “We understand that Incra is a strategic body and should be a mechanism in collaboration to remove the country from the hunger map”said the entities.

The action is part of the Red April, the month in which the MST remembers the massacre of Eldorado dos Carajás, in 1996. That year, on April 17, 19 landless workers were killed in an action by the Military Police in the municipality located in the southeast of For. Another 79 people were injured, two of whom died in hospital.

wanted by Brazil Agencythe MDA says that all appointments to INCRA’s regional superintendencies and to the ministry’s state offices are being handled at the Civil House and at the Institutional Relations Secretariat.

“The MDA and Incra have been working for the resumption of the agrarian reform program in Brazil, paralyzed in recent years, and it is open to dialogue with the whole society”, says the note, which promises a meeting with leaders of social movements in the countryside of Alagoas to receive the list of demands.

Here is the full text of the joint statement from the entities:

“We, the movements and organizations that fight for agrarian reform in the State of Alagoas, once again occupy the political scene with the setting up of the Mestre Sávio Almeida camp, in Praça Sinimbu, in Maceió. It is necessary to clarify that the encampment takes place in the face of the silence of the current government regarding our positions. Since January, we have sought, together with Deputy Paulo Fernandes (PT) and the Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture (MDA), Paulo Teixeira, the nomination of the Incra SR22-AL employee, José Ubiratan Resende Santana, as the new superintendent of the Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra) in Alagoas.

“The first public demonstration took place on January 26, 2023, when we sent a note to the PT Directorate in Alagoas and federal deputy Paulo Fernandes (PT), requesting the immediate and necessary dismissal of the “root Bolsonarist” César Lira from the Incra- AL and the appointment of José Ubiratan Rezende Santana to occupy the superintendence of the federal agency in Alagoas. Correspondence with the same content was sent on February 2, 2023, to Minister Paulo Teixeira.

“Given the slowness of the Lula government regarding the political-administrative act of exoneration and appointment, on March 29 we expressed, once again, through a public note, the urgency of forwarding the change in command of Incra-AL.

“The continuity of Bolsonarist management is unacceptable. Why does the Lula government maintain for so long (more than one hundred days in office) a superintendent who is an enemy of Agrarian Reform and has a history of violence against leaders and communities?

“We occupy and demand that Minister Paulo Teixeira take the administrative measures, resume the Agrarian Reform agenda, undertake the improvement of structures in the reformed areas and support the production of healthy food. Incra is a strategic public body and should be a mechanism in collaboration to remove the country from the hunger map.”

With information from Brazil Agency.