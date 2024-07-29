The Landless Workers’ Movement (MST) and 11 other Brazilian grassroots organizations congratulated Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on his victory in this weekend’s presidential elections. In a post on social media, the historic ally of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said that the people decided to “resist” imperialism and support a “popular project to run the country.”

“We congratulate the resistance of the Venezuelan people who reaffirm in this historic election the decision to continue advancing in a popular project to lead the country based on solidarity, organization and national development aligned with the legacy of the Bolivarian Revolution,” he said.

The movement also recalled the “70th anniversary of [Hugo] Chávez”, stating that Maduro’s victory “also symbolizes the permanence and relevance of the struggle of the peoples in Latin America who continue to confront imperialism”.

In another note in conjunction with 11 Brazilian social organizations, the MST states that “democracy won and the Venezuelan people decided for democracy” by electing the “Great Patriotic Pole, Nicolás Maduro”.

“In the midst of a fascist campaign promoted by the Venezuelan and international far right, which even before the vote and the results were already shouting fraud and lack of respect for the results, the sovereignty of the Venezuelan people and their right to vote prevailed,” said the movements.

The MST and other organizations claim that the election was carried out with “transparency and rigor” with “several audits and more than 900 observers and supporters of the electoral process from more than 100 countries.” The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided not to send two technicians to observe the election after Maduro attacked the Brazilian electoral system last week.

“We, members of dozens of Brazilian social organizations, parties and popular movements, are proof of the integrity and fairness of the process, and we come publicly to congratulate Maduro and the Venezuelan people on his re-election,” they pointed out.

The movements also claim that the majority of the Venezuelan people have decided on a “process of stability and improvement in living conditions” even “amid harsh sanctions and attacks from US imperialism and its associates in the media, politics and the economy.”

See below the organizations that signed their support for Maduro:

Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy (ABJD);

Brazilian Center for Solidarity with Peoples and Struggle for Peace (Cebrapaz);

Central of Workers of Brazil (CTB);

Brazilian Committee of Solidarity with Venezuela;

National Confederation of Residents’ Associations (CONAM);

Continental Organization of Latin American and Caribbean Students (OCLAE);

Youth of the Workers’ Party (JPT);

World March of Women (WMW);

Landless Workers Movement (MST);

Kizomba movement;

Popular Youth Uprising;

Socialist Youth Union (UJS).

Victory contrasts with research

Maduro’s victory was confirmed in the early hours of Monday (29) by the National Electoral Council (CNE) with 51.2% of the votes. The body, which is responsible for organizing the elections and is controlled by the Chavista regime, indicated that the opponent Edmundo González, from the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUC), came in second place with 44.2%.

With the election result, Maduro won another reelection and will remain in power for another six years.

Although Maduro was announced as the winner of the election, an exit poll indicated a landslide victory for the opposition in Venezuela. According to Edison Research, a polling institute that conducts surveys in major US elections, González had 65% of the vote in the presidential election held this Sunday, against 31% for dictator Nicolás Maduro.

At the end of voting and the beginning of the count, the Venezuelan opposition accused the CNE of interrupting the transmission of the results from the polls, and that representatives were prevented from accessing the electoral records. It also points out that inspectors were removed from voting centers.

“There are a huge number of polling stations where our inspectors are being removed. There are others where they are refusing to transmit the results of the minutes,” he added. Solórzano also said that Venezuelan law guarantees access to the minutes. “Not delivering the minutes is completely outside the law,” he stressed.