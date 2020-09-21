Amid opposition to the Agriculture Bill (), the government has announced an increase of Rs 50 per quintal on MSP (Minimum Support Price) of wheat. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar made this announcement. The Agriculture Minister has released a new MSP of 6 rabi crops. Explain that after the passage of two bills of agriculture in the Parliament, not only is the opposition an attacker, but farmers of Haryana and Punjab took to the streets in large numbers.

PM Modi gave assurance

Assuring farmers about the MSP, the PM had said, ‘I have said this before and once again say, the system of MSP will continue. Government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will make every effort to help the grain givers and ensure a better life for their future generations. ‘ The Agriculture Minister said, ‘Another decision of the Modi government has been taken in the interest of farmers. Procurement will continue at the minimum support price and farmers will benefit up to 106 percent from the increased rates. The support price of wheat has been declared at Rs 1975 per quintal. The support price of wheat has been increased by Rs 50 per quintal. Tomar said, ‘The support price of gram has been declared at Rs 5100 per quintal. Increase in support price of gram by Rs 225 per quintal. Apart from this, the support price of barley has been declared at Rs 1600 per quintal and an increase of Rs 75 per quintal. Lentil support price declared at Rs 5100 per quintal. The support price of mustard and rapeseed has been declared as Rs 4650 per quintal. The Agriculture Minister said, ‘MSP of wheat was Rs 1400 in the year 2013-2014, which increased to Rs 1975 in 2020-2021. That is, the MSP increased by 41 percent. The MSP of paddy was Rs 1310 in 2013-2014, which increased to Rs 1868 in 2020-2021. The MSP of lentils in 2013-2014 was Rs 2950, ​​which increased to Rs 5100 in 2020-21. Urad’s MSP was Rs 4300 in 2013-2014, which increased to Rs 6000 in 2020-21.