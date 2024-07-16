In this news we put the spotlight on on a laptop that belongs to the Vector line : excellent performance, large size and important components.

What is the best time of year to buy discounted tech products? Obviously the Amazon Italy Prime Day which now offers us truly unmissable discounts on the best gaming laptops on the market. We are clearly talking about MSI notebooks with graphics cards NVIDIA .

The promotion for the MSI Vector with NVIDIA graphics card

The flagship of the promotion is theMSI Vector 17 HX A14VGG-206IT. This is a generously sized laptop for those who don’t want to settle for a small screen and want to take full advantage of their games. With a 17-inch QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1600p with a 16:10 form factor, this model drops to the price of €2,199 on Amazon Italy.

Under the hood you’ll find a super-fast Intel i9-14900HX CPU with 24 cores and one of the best graphics cards available among laptops currently on sale: a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8 GB GDDR6, to which are added a 1 TB SSD and a 16 GB DDR5 RAM, with obviously support for the recent WiFi 7; the operating system is Windows 11 Home and the keyboard layout (along with the warranty) is completely in Italian.

With this model you can fully enjoy the games coming in the next few months, such as the long-awaited Star Wars Outlaws which will guarantee support for DLSS 3.5 from launch for high performance and uncompromising graphic quality. Also Black Myth Wukongthe remarkable action game inspired by Chinese mythology, will be able to take advantage of the power of the RTX 4070 with support for Full Ray Tracing and NVIDIA DLSS 3.5.

It should also not be overlooked that the Vector 17 implements MSI’s proprietary technology called Overboost Ultra, which allows for the release of up to 240 Watts of total power, allowing the graphics card to take advantage of the maximum 175 Watts allowed by Dynamic Boost, while the CPU travels at its theoretical limit of 65 Watts of absorption.

This way, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 will never have any performance limitations and, in scenarios where only the CPU counts, MSI’s technology allows all 8 P-Cores to run in Max Boost at the same time.