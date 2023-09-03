The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a MSI Thin GF63 12VF-291IT notebook with Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6. The reported discount compared to the recent lowest price is €100, or 8%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price is €1,299. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The MSI Thin GF63 notebook 12VF-291IT is equipped with an Intel i7-12650H, an Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6, a 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, a 512 GB PCle 4 SSD and offers a 15.6 inch Full HD 144 Hz screen. The system operating system is Windows 11 Home. The layout is Italian.