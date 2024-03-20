MSI's promotions return on the occasion of Amazon's Spring Offers Festival: let's see all the details on the best discounts now available.

They have finally begun Amazon Italy Spring Offers, which will last until March 25th. On this occasion, many manufacturers have decided to offer their customers very interesting discounts. An example is MSIwhich offers very interesting offers, including motherboards, cooling systems, monitors and more. Now, we want to propose one to you targeted selection of MSI products on promotion at very attractive prices through Amazon Italy's Spring Offers. Let's see all the details.

The Optix MPG321UR QD screen is 32 inches with a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160 IPS) and Quantum Dot technology, perfect for enjoying the most modern video games at the highest possible resolution. Obviously there is also absolute priority to the refresh rate: this MSI screen guarantees one refresh rate up to 144 Hz. Whether you want to play at maximum resolution or at a really high frame rate (or both, if you have an adequate computer), this screen comes to your aid. The Optix MPG321UR QD also supports G-Sync and has a response time of 1 ms, which promises the absence of graphic artifacts. The screen is also very attentive to aesthetics, given that it has thin edges and supports Mystic Light RGB ambient lighting. As for connections, you will find DisplayPort 1.4a and USB Type-C (4K/144Hz) and HDMI 2.1 (4K/144Hz) ports with CEC functionality; there is also USB 2.0 Type-A, combo audio jack and 5-way joystick navigator to control the screen functions. You can find theOptix MPG321UR QD at this address at €899.

If by chance your priority is the refresh rate and you are looking for a screen at a low price, you can opt for an MSI G2712. With its 27 inches, the screen offers a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080, however with a refresh rate up to 170 Hzto better enjoy gaming sessions, even at a competitive level with support for AMD FreeSync Premium and a response time of 1 ms. The IPS panel offers 1100:1 enhanced native contrast and supports dynamic contrast (100M:1). It has DisplayPort 1.2a (FHD/170Hz) and HDMI 1.4b CEC (FHD/144Hz) outputs, with obviously always the 5-way joystick navigator and an adjustable tilt support to adjust the screen between -5 and +20 degrees. This model of monitor, available heredrops in price during Amazon's Spring Offers promotion and now costs €179.

MAG INFINITE S3 13NUC5-1058IT MAG INFINITE S3 13NUC5-1058IT If you are looking for a new one pre-assembled desktop computer and ready for you, you need look no further. MSI offers an MSI MAG Infinite S3 13NUC5-1058IT on the occasion of the Spring Offers Festival. This computer offers a: Intel Core i5-13400F processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card

16GB DDR5 RAM

1TB Pcle 4.0 Nvme SSD

1TB HDD

Air heatsink

Support for Wi-Fi 6E

Windows 11 Home operating system This desktop computer is more than ready to do you Play the most modern games at excellent graphic quality. The double storage space provides 1 TB of SSD for games, to ensure fast loading, and 1 TB of HDD for storing files that don't need to be read continuously. The case features a 4mm tempered glass panel and support for RGB lighting. See also Rust: Community Meetup event has been canceled due to death threats received by the team The price on offer for this product is €1,279: you can find it at this address.