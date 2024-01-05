Yesterday, M: YES shared a small teaser of its new portable console and Steam Deck competitor. While an official reveal is expected to take place during the upcoming CES 2024, The specifications, name and even the design of this hardware have already been leaked, and we have good news.

To begin with, this device will be named MSI CLAW. Starting with the leaked specifications, It has been mentioned that this device will have an Intel chip, the Core Ultra 7 155H to be exactwhich has a total of 16 cores, six high-performance, eight high-efficiency and two LP, as well as 22 threads along with an 8-core Arc Alchemist Xe graphics card capable of reaching 2.25 GHz.

This means that this Intel chip would provide the MSI CLAW better performance than AMD Ryzen Ze Extreme chip, which we find in devices like the ROG Ally or the Legion Go. Along with this, the new device would have 32 GB of RAM, double that of the two previously mentioned models.

While this information paints a positive picture, there is still a lot of information that is unknown. For example, currently no details on display, price, release date or other technical characteristics of the MSI CLAW. Likewise, the possibility that more than one version of this device is for sale is not ruled out, where we would see variations related to RAM memory and storage capacity, for example.

We just have to wait for MSI to share official information, something that will not take long, since CES 2024 will take place between January 9 and 12. On related topics, Steam Deck sales are down. Likewise, Valve accepts that it has been inspired by the Nintendo Switch.

Editor's Note:

If this leaked information is true, we would be looking at one of the most powerful portable devices on the market. However, as we have already seen, better performance and spectacular visuals usually mean that the battery will run out quickly. If MSI gives us a device that lasts more than two hours on, then we would see a strong competitor for the Steam Deck.

