The current price is the lowest ever offered on Amazon Italy and it is a very interesting offer. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

MSI fields for the Amazon Italy Prime Day 2023 its best discounts and now we have the opportunity to see a really interesting promotion. The gaming laptop MSI Raider GE68HX 13VG-040IT is now available for €2,799, i.e. with a discount of €600 (-18%). You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK-034IT: the features

MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK-034EN

MSI Raider GE68HX 13VG-040IT offers a remarkable 16-inch screen in QHD+ (i.e. 2560 x 1600 in 16:10) and at 240Hz: Perfect for those who want to aim for maximum performance with their flagship competitive games.

Speaking of what is under the body, the notebook is equipped with an Intel i7-13700HX. It is a processor with 16 cores (8 P-core and 8 E-core) and 24 threads. The maximum frequency is 5.00 GHz with 30 MB cache. MSI Raider GE68HX 13VG-040IT also mounts a Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 GPU which supports Ray Tracing, DLSS 3 and AV1 technologies.

Storage space is a 1TB PCle 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD, while the RAM is 32GB DDR5 at 5,600MHz. The operating system of the MSI Raider GE68HX 13VG-040IT is Windows 11 Home Advanced. The battery is 4 cell at 99.99Whr.

MSI Raider GE68HX 13VG-040IT has a keyboard with RGB and Italian layout. One month is included with the purchase Game Pass Ultimate and the warranty is two years. MSI gives users the option to upgrade RAM and Storage without voiding the warranty. Before proceeding, it is necessary to notify the assistance.

We also remind you that there are other MSI notebooks at very interesting prices.