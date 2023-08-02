Through the offers from Amazon Italy today we have the opportunity to buy one MSI Radeon RX 6650 XT MECH 2X 8GB graphics card. The reported discount is €187.13 compared to the recommended price, or 41%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this graphics card is €456.67, while the average price of the last 90 days is €332.04. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

There MSI Radeon RX 6650 XT MECH 2X graphics card 8GB GDDR6 processor offers clock speeds up to 2669MHz. Measures 24.64 x 5.08 x 13.21cm.