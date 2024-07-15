During the two days of special offers of the Amazon Italy Prime Day 2024 There is room for many interesting products but among the best on the market there are certainly the MSI laptops with NVIDIA graphics cards The promotion affects various models and now we can see the details on the discount on a Pulse laptop, which comes bundled with an MSI backpack and an M99 Pro mouse .

MSI Pulse Laptop Bundle Promotion Details

Let’s start with the central element in this special package on sale for Prime Day: the gaming notebook. MSI Pulse 17 AI C1VFKG-048IT offers a generously sized screen, a 17-inch Full HD with a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, the best among the products on promotion in the MSI line at the moment. Under the body we find the high-performance Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB GDDR6 graphics card. We also find a 16 GB RAM at 5600 MHz of the DDR5 type. Obviously the layout is in Italian and the operating system is Windows 11 Home.

With a final price equal to €1,599this laptop is perfect for enjoying the best games around such as Alan Wake 2 with its expansions, taking advantage of the technologies of the 4000 line to access NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 & Full Ray Tracing.

The convenience of the bundle is that it even includes the mousea great M99 Pro with programmable RGB keys and effects. Plus, you’ll also get the Backpack MSI Stealth Agent Backpack (with Lucky Figure 20th keychain) to comfortably carry your gaming laptop while protecting it from impacts and damage.