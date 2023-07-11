The current price is the lowest ever offered on Amazon Italy and it is a truly remarkable offer. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The came Amazon Italy Prime Day 2023 and this means that gamers and tech enthusiasts can buy the best hardware around at discounted prices. MSI has decided to make truly irresistible proposals and among the various we have the opportunity to see that the gaming notebook MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK-034EN it is now at €1,699, i.e. a discount of €500 (-23%). You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK-034IT: the features

MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK-034EN

MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK-034IT features a large 17.3-inch Full HD 144Hz screen. It therefore allows you to play your favorite video games released in recent years with a high frame rate.

In terms of components, the notebook offers an Intel i7-13700H CPU. It is a processor with 14 cores (6 P-Core and 8 E-core) and 20 threads. In terms of frequency, it maxes out at 5.0 GHz and the cache is 24 MB. MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK-034IT also mounts a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 which supports Ray Tracing, DLSS 3 and AV1 technologies.

The MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK-034IT also features 16GB DDR5 5200MHz RAM, along with a 1TB PCle 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD. The operating system is Windows 11 Home Advanced. The battery is a 90Whr 4 cell.

The keyboard, which obviously offers a Italian layout, features 4-zone RGB with WASD and specially designed keycaps – perfect for gaming and expressing your style. We remind you that one month of Game Pass Ultimate is included with the purchase of the computer. The warranty is two years. MSI gives users the option to upgrade RAM and Storage without voiding the warranty. Before proceeding, it is necessary to notify the assistance

