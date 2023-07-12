With the arrival of Amazon Italy Prime Day 2023, MSI is offering a series of high-level offers for some of its best gaming notebooks with GeForce RTX 4000 series.

The Amazon Italy Prime Day 2023 is in full swing and buyers from all over the peninsula are looking for the best promotions for their needs. Technology and video game enthusiasts will probably be looking for gaming machines that are able to provide an excellent compromise between price, performance and ease of use: in this sense, the gaming notebook from MSI they are certainly among the best purchasing possibilities. Obviously MSI is offering various discounts on many of its products, but in this article we want to recommend those that in our opinion are the best notebooks on sale. We are talking about top-level gaming machines such as the Vector GP68HX 12VH-036IT, which boasts a GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB GDDR6, but also the Katana 17 B12VGK-251IT, which features a GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6, and finally a Thin GF63 12VE-292IT which can count on a GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB GDDR6. But let’s not waste any more time and see in more detail what are the characteristics of these MSI notebook models, now in promotion at great prices.

Vector GP68HX 12VH-036IT: the features Vector GP68HX 12VH-036IT Let’s start with the data sheet of the Vector GP68HX 12VH. CPU: Intel Alder Lake i9-12900HX

OS: Windows 11 Home Advanced

Display: 16″ 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 144Hz, IPS-level panel

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6

RAM: 2 x 8GB DDR5 (4800MHz)

Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4 w/o DRAM

WLAN: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201(2*2ax) + BT5.2

Battery: 4 cell, 90Whr

Webcam: IR HD type ([email protected])

Dimensions: 357 x 284.05 x 22.20~28.55mm

Audio: 2x 2W Speaker and 1x Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack

Ports: 1x Type-C (USB3.2 Gen2 / DP) 1x Type-C (USB / DP / Thunderbolt 4) 1x Type-C (USB3.2 Gen2 / DP) with PD charging 1x Type-A USB3.2 Gen1 1x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2 1x SD Express Card Reader 1x HDMI 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz) 1xRJ45

The price on offer is currently 2699€, with an interesting two hundred euro discount for the Vector GP68HX 12VH-036IT. You can find the product at this address or via the box below. Vector GP68HX 12VH-036IT is a gaming notebook for gamers who want to get the most out of their gaming station without giving up the great convenience of portability. Under the body we can find first of all a processor Intel Core i9-12900HX which offers 8 P-Core and 8 E-Core, which guarantee great computing power for multitasking projects and ensure the best performance for your favorite video games. See also Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is outstanding according to early reviews Obviously the star of the whole setup is the mighty NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 Laptop, just one step below this generation’s top-of-the-range 4090 Laptop. This series of graphics cards features NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture which leaps ahead of the previous generation with support for DLSS 3 technology and makes it possible to explore worlds with ray tracing support. In addition, Max-Q technologies optimize system performance, as well as power, battery life and audio quality for a satisfying 360-degree experience. Thanks to DLSS 3In particular, gamers can improve the performance of their favorite games without sacrificing image quality. This latest iteration of NVIDIA technology exclusive to the 4000 series and leveraged in conjunction with the GeForce RTX 4080 in Vector GP68HX 12VH-036IT delivers 55% higher performance in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, 40% higher performance in Forza Horizon 5 and 35% higher performance in Cyberpunk 2077, just to name a few. If it weren’t clear yet, here we are really faced with a top of the range for what concerns new generation laptops with an Intel i9 and RTX 4080 combo that, really, will never risk disappointing even the most demanding gamer. And we shouldn’t even overlook a really large battery that should guarantee long autonomy in office use. We also recall that MSI gives users the possibility of upgrade RAM and Storage without voiding your warranty. Before proceeding, it is necessary to notify the assistance.

Katana 17 B12VGK-251IT: the characteristics Katana 17 B12VGK-251IT Let’s start again from data sheet: in this case the protagonist is the Katana 17 B12VGK-251IT laptop. CPU: Intel Alder Lake i7-12650H

OS: Windows 11 Home Plus

Display: 17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080), 144Hz 45% NTSC

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6

RAM: 2 x 8GB DDR5 (4800MHz)

Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4 w/o DRAM

WLAN: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201(2*2ax) + BT5.2

Battery: 3 cell, 53.5Whr

Webcam: HD type ([email protected])

Dimensions: 398 x 273 x 25.2mm

Audio: 2x 2W Audio Speaker, Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer, Hi-Res Audio Ready and 1x Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack

Ports: 1x Type-C (USB3.2 Gen1 / DP) 2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen1 1x Type-A USB2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz)

The price on offer it is currently €1,899, with an interesting four hundred euro discount for the Katana 17 B12VGK-251IT. You can find the product at this address or via the box below. See also These are the nominees for the BAFTA Games Awards Atomix Katana 17 B12VGK-251IT features a recent 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, precisely thei7-12650H which has 10 cores (4 E-cores and 6 P-cores) with 16 threads. The maximum frequency is 4.70 GHz and the cache is 24 MB. Thanks to this CPU you can aim for efficient performance in multitasking work and with the best AAA games. Thanks to the HybridCore architecture, this CPU promises 30% performance compared to the i7-11800H. In terms of graphics card, the Katana 17 B12VGK-251IT offers one NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 Laptop. As a 4000-series GPU, you also have access to all the benefits of DLSS 3, Max-Q and ray tracing. Thanks to NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture, it is possible to use the third generation RT cores to play with the best light management systems in the most modern games. Katana 17 B12VGK-251IT also offers, compared to the other models, one even larger 17.3-inch screen to better enjoy each game session. Furthermore, this display, although “limited” to 1080p only, offers a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and is therefore excellent for all players who aim above all at competitive gaming and all those titles that can break through the 120 FPS ceiling also thanks using the DLSS3 Frame Generator. In short, it is an exceptional medium-high range laptop, really interesting in terms of price/performance ratio, which allows you to play with excellent performance while remaining well within €2000. We also remind you that all notebook models have an Italian layout and a two year warranty.

Thin GF63 12VE-292IT: the characteristics Thin GF63 12VE-292IT We open the dances, as usual, with the data sheet of the Thin GF63 12VE-292IT. CPU: Intel Alder Lake i7-12650H

OS: Windows 11 Home Plus

Display: 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 6GB GDDR6

RAM: 2 x 8GB DDR6 (3200MHz)

Storage: 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4 w/o DRAM

WLAN: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201(2*2ax) + BT5.2

Battery: 3-cell, 52.4Whr

Webcam: HD type ([email protected])

Dimensions: 359 x 254 x 21.7mm

Audio: 2x 2W Stereo Speakers, Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer, Hi-Res Audio ready

Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP 3x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1x HDMI ([email protected]) 1xRJ45 1x Mic-in 1x Headphone-out

The price on offer is currently 1099€, with a great discount of 250€ for the Thin GF63 12VE-292IT. You can find the product at this address or via the box below. Thin GF63 12VE-292IT offers a CPU under the body Intel i7-12650H with 10-core (6 P-core and 4 E-core) and 16 thread hybrid architecture that guarantees a 30% improvement in performance compared to the previous generation and, like the other models, pushes gaming performance to the maximum and during multitasking processes. See also Magical Drop VI announced for Nintendo Switch Again, MSI’s gaming notebook is powered by a 4000 series graphics card, which grants access to all the latest technologies of the GeForce ecosystem, namely DLSS3, Ray Tracing and Max-Q from NVIDIA. Speaking of the latter, it is a suite of very advanced technologies that are based on artificial intelligence, which is able to optimize the system to the fullest. We are not just talking about an improvement in the frame rate in a video game, but an optimization on all fronts that guarantees maximum results in small laptops, without sacrificing speed and silence thanks to better consumption management and consequently also improved battery life over time. The NVIDIA GPU GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 Laptop of the Thin GF63 12VE-292IT guarantees remarkable performance with all the best games out there, such as Cyberpunk 2077 which remains firmly above 60 FPS. Plus, with Cooler Boost technology, your sessions with the latest AAAs will be 10% quieter and 10% cooler. Furthermore, with its 15.6-inch screen, the notebook offers a display large enough to be able to enjoy movies and video games, but at the same time that does not endanger the transport in any backpack. Clearly we are dealing with an entry level gaming laptop with the cheapest GPU of the NVIDIA 4000 series and a previous generation i7 that does not abound in number of cores, but we must always keep in mind that we are also talking about a laptop which, thanks to this offer, comes off for just over €1000, guaranteeing excellent performance even in the most modern titles thanks to the combination of DLSS3 and the integrated screen with 1080p resolution which allows you not to overdo the pixel count. In short, an ideal laptop for those who want to play without too many pretensions, work in multitasking without any kind of compromise and have an easily transportable computer. Finally, we also point out that discounts are available for the MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK-034IT notebook and for the MSI Raider GE68HX.