If you are looking for a laptop with excellent performance, but also with a compact and easily portable design, then theMSI Prestige 15a notebook equipped with the latest technologies and which is currently on offer on Amazon.

You can currently buy an MSI Prestige 15 by paying for it € 1,399 instead of € 1,799, effectively saving € 400 on the full price, equal to a saving of 22%. But what does this notebook have to offer? Let’s find out!

MSI Prestige 15: why buy it

This portable PC relies on the power of the 12th generation Intel processors, in particular we find a i7-1280Pwhich has a total of 14 cores (6 p-cores and 8 e-cores) and 20 threads, which can provide high computing power, but also good energy efficiency so as not to run out of battery in a short time when you it has to do with tasks that do not require high power.

Side by side with the Intel processor, we find one NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card, perfect for managing graphics applications without difficulty. The screen is a 15.6-inch IPS with Full HD resolution, while to complete the equipment we find 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 1 TB M.2 PCIe gen 4 SSD; it is then possible to extend the memory through an additional slot for M.2 PCIe Gen 3 SSD.

Despite the respectable specifications and the power provided, the MSI Prestige 15 maintains a compact and lightweight design with its 1.69 kg weight and dimensions of 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm.

Below I leave you a summary table with the complete specifications of the notebook: