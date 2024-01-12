In fact, such a system can be considered cheating and it probably can't even be detected by software, since it's built into the monitor's hardware.

The monitor in question contains hardware elements that manage an artificial intelligence that, among other things, reports to players the presence of enemies on the screen, through icons and indications, essentially providing a huge advantage to users in League of Legends.

L' artificial intelligence was the dominant theme of CES 2024, but its application seen in MSI MEG 321URX QD-OLED monitor remains decidedly original, despite the many applications seen, considering that help players win in League of Legends through some sort of cheat.

The Skysight system

The MEG 321URX monitor

Called Skysight, this particular feature of the monitor is based on processing images through AI and analyzing what happens in the game. To tell the truth, the system does nothing different from what you can do with your eyes: analyzes the mini-map looking for suspicious movements.

The help, however, comes from doing it automatically, and then placing icons on the screen corresponding to the presence of enemies detected, through a system that is decidedly more convenient and precise than what can be achieved simply by keeping an eye on the mini-map and the other portions of the screen.

Among other things, the MEG 321URX also keeps track of the health of characters in League of Legends and adapts the light of the LED light bar to the situation. Other similar applications of artificial intelligence on the monitor will then be included for other games.

The monitor also has a notable contrast of 1500000:1 and supports HDR 400 Display, 4K resolution and 240 Hz, with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1 and USB-C connectivity. There is no news yet on the release date and price, but it should arrive in the spring.