The monitor is undoubtedly one of the most important components when it comes to assembling a gaming desktop PC. In light of this, Amazon has thought it best to offer you the MSI MAG monitor (model 27CQ6F) on offer at all-time low with an excellent 21% offallowing you to save a good 60 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The MSI MAG monitor (model 27CQ6F) is available on offer on Amazon for only 219 eurosagainst the 279 euros of the list price. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
The main features of the MSI MAG monitor (model 27CQ6F)
Let’s start first of all with the display 27 inches diagonalwhich will allow you not to miss any detail of the new generation video games, thanks above all to the WQHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels). Added to this is the refresh rate of well 180Hzcapable of guaranteeing maximum fluidity and dynamism, even in the most hectic situations.
Response times are really reduced to a minimum: in fact we are talking about just 0.05 millisecondsreally perfect for being competitive in online multiplayer. Thanks to the HDMI 2.0 ports you will also have the possibility to connect your latest generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X/S.
#MSI #MAG #Gaming #Monitor #Soars #AllTime #Amazon #Italy
mexican online pharmacies prescription drugs: mexico drug stores pharmacies – mexico drug stores pharmacies
pharmacies in mexico that ship to usa: mexico drug stores pharmacies – reputable mexican pharmacies online