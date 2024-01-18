The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a MSI MAG Coreliquid P240, a liquid CPU cooler. The reported discount compared to the median price is 16%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price indicated by Amazon is €113.71. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
MSI MAG Coreliquid P240, features
MSI MAG Coreliquid P240 is a Liquid chiller with radiator in Split-Flow aluminum and integrated three-phase pump. It has two 120mm PWM fans that improve airflow without generating much noise. The 400mm tubes are evaporation proof.
The mounting bracket fits AMD (AM5, AM4, FM2+, FM2, FM1, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2) and Intel (LGA 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, 1700, 1200, 1366, 2011, 2011, 200, 11-3, 2066).
