The current price is the lowest ever offered on Amazon Italy

On the occasion of Amazon Italy Prime Day 2023 , MSI has launched a new series of very interesting discounts for all true computer and video game enthusiasts. Among the most interesting promotions we find the MSI Katana 17 B12VGK-251IT gaming notebook . The gaming machine is now at €1,899, i.e. it offers a discount of as much as €400 (-17%). You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

MSI Katana 17 B12VGK-251IT: the features

The MSI Katana 17 B12VGK-251IT notebook offers a large 17.3-inch screen in Full HD and with a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. It is therefore possible to run the best games of recent years in high visual quality and with a 120 Hz frame rate, thanks also to the excellent components present under the body.

In this respect, it mounts a processor Intel i7-12650H, which features 10 cores (4 E-core and 6 P-core) with 16 threads. The maximum frequency is instead 4.70 GHz. The cache is 24 MB.

In terms of graphics card, MSI Katana 17 B12VGK-251IT is equipped with one Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6, one of the latest GPUs from Nvidia that supports Ray Tracing, DLSS 3 and AV1 technologies. This adds up to 16GB of RAM (4,800MHz DDR5) and a 1TB PCle 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD.

MSI Katana 17 B12VGK-251IT also offers a 4-zone RGB keyboard with WASD and specially designed keycaps, to combine gaming comfort and style: the layout is obviously Italian. The operating system is Windows 11 Home Plus and the battery is 3 cell at 53.5Whr. Additionally, the notebook purchase includes one month of Game Pass Ultimate. The warranty is two years. MSI gives users the option to upgrade RAM and Storage without voiding the warranty. Before proceeding, it is necessary to notify the assistance

