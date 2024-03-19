There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. For example, we would like to point out that the MSI Katana 15 notebook it is now on sale at €1,299, compared to a median price of €1,599. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is the lowest ever on Amazon Italy and the product is sold and shipped directly by the e-commerce giant.
The MSI Katana 15 notebook
The MSI Katana 15 notebook it features an Intel i7-13620H processor, an 8 GB Nvidia RTX 4060 GDDR6 graphics card, a 1 TB PCle4 SSD, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, supports Wi-Fi 6 and the operating system is Windows 11 Home. The layout and guarantee are Italian.
The screen used by this laptop is a 15.6 inch Full HD in 144 Hz. It also features a Webcam placed on the top of the laptop. The keyboard is backlit with 4 RGB zones.
#MSI #Katana #notebook #RTX #sale #Amazon #Spring #Deals #Festival
Leave a Reply