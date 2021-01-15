MSI has unveiled its first PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive at CES. A high-performance gaming solution to enter the internal storage battle.

MSI is well known for its motherboards and graphics cards, as well as being in the top-3 worldwide for gaming specific notebooks. For the CES, it has announced a good number of them, renewing the Stealth, Leopard, Thin series or the ‘all-terrain’ Creator.

However, the great novelty of the event ‘MSI Premiere 2021 – Tech For The Future’ has been its First PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Uses TLC triple layer NAND flash memory and advances ultra-high data transfer performance of 7,000 / 6,900 Mbytes per second, at the height of the best in the segment that leads models such as the WD_BLACK SN850 or the Samsung 980 PRO.

MSI has not provided much information and we do not know the supplier of two key components such as the memories and the controller. We do know that your PCB will be 10 layers and from the images we see that they will include a large color sink with visual design that you use for your graphics cards.

MSI says it will reveal more details soon, availability and price of a series that will offer storage capacities of up to 4 Tbytes. The Taiwanese firm is not a storage specialist, but it could play the design and integration card, for example with motherboard, graphics and SSD kits, as well as mounting it on its desktops.

It is clear that the offer of SSD PCIe 4.0 is going to be expanded and by all manufacturers, once Intel has joined AMD in its support. If the versions connected to the popular SATA interface offer versatile, economical and good performance solutions, the user who wants the fastest internal storage in enthusiast grade PCs, games or workstations, should opt for these new units connected to the version more advanced than PCI-Express.