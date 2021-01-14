Completing the update of its line of computers crowned by the new MSI GE Raider line, the Taiwanese company has presented at CES 2021 the general leap from its gaming laptops to the new generation of graphics cards NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobile, including its models intended for performance and portability, its use for work and everyday tasks, and of course, its use in games.

MSI GS66 Stealth

Starting with the GS66 Stealth, we find a laptop that the company itself describes for professionals who need a machine powerful for both work and play during rest hours.

Sharing specifications with its predecessor, we will once again have a 15.6 inch FHD screen with a high refresh rate that will reach 240 Hz in the ‘low-end’ models, and an impressive 300 Hz on the most powerful models. We also have a second option of the same size with a 4K UHD IPS panel (3840 × 2160) capable of covering 100% of the color of the Adobe RGB gamut.

Regarding its internal equipment, the GS66 Stealth comes in a series of configurations that include from the 10th generation Core i7 CPUs up to the powerful Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, in addition to several options from the RTX 3060 graphics up to RTX 3080.

MSI GP66 Leopard and GP76 Leopard





Like the new Stealths, the GP66 and GP76 Leopard have a more subdued design for those who also want to use their laptop both for games and in a professional environment, pointing out Leopard’s variety of IO ports as a differentiator.

The MSI GP76 Leopard measures 397 x 284 x 26 mm, quite tight for a screen of 17.3 ”Full HD IPS-Level resolution with 144 Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the GP66 Leopard drops to 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm and a weight of 2.38 kg by having this same screen, but in 15.6 inches and 300 Hz refresh rates.

When it comes to hardware, we see more of the same: RTX 3070 or 3080 GPU depending on your configuration, along with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, 16GB or 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage (although the line of base GP66 Leopard only comes with a 512GB SSD).

To give maximum versatility these units have been equipped with one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 (compatible with 8K monitors and an HDMI with 4K capacity at 60 Hz), and three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, one more than the previous generation, ruling out the presence of a memory card reader.

MSI Stealth 15M

If you prefer portability in a gaming laptop, without a doubt we are facing the best option presented today by MSI. And it is that while all the other laptops presented are limited to the presence of a tenth generation Intel processors, the Stealth 15M stands out before all with the addition of an 11th generation Core i7.

It will be the first laptop to implement the new family of Intel Tiger Lake-H processors, that is, the high-performance versions of the CPUs that use the process at 10 nm SuperFin, and have 4 cores and 8 threads working at 5 GHz turbo boost. under only 35W of TDP.

The trade-off we have to make to get a slim gaming laptop comes in the form of graphics power. While the other laptops support up to an RTX 3080 GPU, the Stealth 15M will stay “Limited” to RTX 3060 Max-Q, something that although it does not allow it to end up rising as the undisputed king among these computers, it will continue to maintain it as an impressive piece of hardware.

MSI GF65 Thin and GF75 Thin

Continuing with the portability theme, MSI has also updated its slim notebooks.

In the same way as with the Stealth M15, we will meet again with the small limitation of RTX 3060 Max-Q GPUs here, also adding here the return to 10th generation Core i7 processors. In fact, the GF65 stand out even more for being one of the smallest models of the whole family, being able to find even a model equipped with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD.

However, this does not mean that all the options will be so limited, there are also other more powerful variants that will reach up to 16GB of RAM and a terabyte of storage.

MSI Creator 15





Finally, we come to the Creator 15, which can best be described as an all-terrain laptop.

And is that while the lack of a high refresh rate screen may be bad news for gamers, the fact of having one up to RTX 3080 graphics and a 10th generation Core i7 processor inside they certainly facilitate the capabilities of this computer to run some PC games stably on it. Although undoubtedly its orientation continues to be more linked to content creators.

And it is that although the refresh rate is still not the strong point of this computer, with a still respectable 144 Hz, the rest of the qualities of the screen continue to be outstanding, with 4K UHD True Pixel resolution which will cover 100% of the Adobe RGB spectrum of colors.

So, given your work orientation, you can’t miss multi-display oriented connectivity, with Thunderbolt 3 and HDMI ports, joined to the three USB 3.2 Gen2 and USB-C Gen2.

Availability and price

While they all have different release dates, many of them will be launched at the end of this same January, moving some models the following month, and with the only exception of the MSI Stealth 15M, which will not arrive until next March 8.