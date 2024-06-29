This week, MSI celebrated the 20th anniversary of its laptops, marking the occasion with an event that showcased some of the Taiwanese dragon’s historic models. On this occasion, the company presented a limited edition line of laptops dedicated to the occasion and a new laptop made in collaboration with Mercedes AMG. We attended the party and are ready to reveal all the details about the new MSI laptops .

The line dedicated to the 20th anniversary

The line dedicated to the 20th birthday of MSI laptops is made up of two different models. The first is the Pulse 17AIa gaming laptop equipped with an Intel Ultra 7 155H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics with a 17-inch display.

MSI Pulse 17AI 20th Anniversary Laptop

The limited edition version is then accompanied by several personalized accessories, among which the MSI M99 Pro mouse and the keychain of the famous Lucky mascot stand out. Pulse 17AI 20° Anniversario is already on sale at a price of 1,799 euros.

The second model is the Titan 18HX 20th Anniversarya true powerhouse that brings with it an Intel Core i9 CPU, with graphics supported by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

The Titan 18HX 20th Anniversary with dedicated accessories

Also in this case there is a rich package of accessories such as the Taitan Gaming backpack, MSI M18 mouse, mouse pad, 256 GB dual drive and key ring with the Lucky mascot. Titan 18HX 20th Anniversary is already available at the price of 5,799 Euros.