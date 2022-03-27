Are you a gamer, streamer or otherwise a worker who needs power for their laptop? The MSI GP Leopard series, in particular the MSI GP76 Leopard could be the right device for you guaranteeing the maximum flexibility and reliability.

Designed for professional and gaming needs, the GP Leopard series offers a variety of connection ports, a Wi-Fi 6E network (the latest standard currently in existence when it comes to Wireless connections) and truly lavish hardware specifications, on top of that. add the fact that today you can find it on sale on Amazon saving 400 €so why not give it a chance?

Why should you choose to buy the MSI GP76 Leopard

The MSI GP76 Leopard is equipped with the latest processor 11th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU it’s a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card specially tailored for engineering designers who demand high performance, whether it’s complex technical calculations, high-level engineering calculations or design requirements, the MSI GP76 Leopard will always meet your expectations.

The new SoC increases performance up to 40% compared to the old generation ensuring more power with 8 cores and one frequency dual core turbo up to 4.6 GHz to maximize gaming effectiveness, multi-task work and productivity. In order that these performances are always at the top, theMSI GP76 Leopard has dedicated thermal solutionsboth for the CPU and for the GPU thanks to the 6 heat pipes.

As for the graphics card of the MSI GP76 Leopard we find as mentioned one RTX series 30forever behind the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators. They are built with the award-winning Ampere, NVIDIA’s second-generation RTX architecture, with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors for realistic ray-tracing graphics and cutting-edge AI capabilities.

The display is obviously for gaming, a 240Hz IPS that offers more vivid images so as not to lose any detail, also through the various ports present, you can have up to 3 monitorsmoreover l‘exclusive MSI Dragon Center software allows you to customize and control your laptop to your liking.

There premium construction on the brand new metal chassis of the MSI GP76 Leopard makes it the most robust model to this day, with the hinge design having been completely overhauled with quality components and mechanisms that greatly improve its rigidity and allow players to easily open the Leopard with its new one-handed opening design.

It also adds a RGB gaming keyboard per key of Steelseries, you will be able customize each key to your liking and receive real-time game status through keyboard illumination.

Possibility of Upgrade, in fact, although it will come with a 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, you will have space for an additional SSD, and two RAM slots, although it comes with 16GB DDR4, so you can increase it up to 64GB (2x32GB) for a total of two SSD slots And two RAM slotsyou can upgrade your laptop directly under warranty by sending an email to MSI support.

Finally, the free upgrade to Windows 11, a Hi-Res audio, an aux input, 3 USB-A 3.2 Gen1 sockets, a 4K 60Hz HDMI socket, an RJ45 LAN input and finally a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 socket.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!