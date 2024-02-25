The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 4%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €809.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by ATDGROUP-IT.
MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G
The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G has a clock speed of up to 2655 MHz with 12 GB of GDDR6X RAM. Measures 30.8 x 5.2 x 12.34 cm.
It has three Display Port 1.4a outputs and one HDMI 2.1a output.
#MSI #GeForce #RTX #VENTUS #12G #sale #minimum #price #Amazon
Leave a Reply