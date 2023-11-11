Through Amazon Italy an offer is available for a MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. The discount reported by Amazon for this product compared to the recommended price is 10%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €579. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is only six euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti integrates the Ada Lovelace architecture which offers superior RTX ray tracing capabilities with support for DLSS 3.0. This model is equipped with 16 GB GDDR6 at 16 Gbps. The clock speed is up to 2655 MHz.