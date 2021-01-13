Every year, around this time, many manufacturers surprise us with their new top of the range, and the MSI GE76 Raider is a perfect example of this. Presented at CES 2021, it is enough to give a quick review of its technical specifications to verify that MSI has not wanted to fall short, and consequently they have designed a system that, for performance, will have little to envy most of the desktops, and that will live up to the expectations of many gamers who prefer laptop to desktop, especially in its Dragon Edition Tiamat version.

In the case of MSI GE76 Raider, we are talking about a system with a screen of 15.6 inch with resolutions that can reach 4K (3,840 x 2,160 dots), and refresh rates that scale up to 300 hertz (with FullHD resolution). And the same features will be found on the screen of the MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat, with the difference that, in this case, we find a screen of 17.3 inch, which also makes it a very interesting option for video editing, photo retouching, design, etc.

To move that system, both versions mount Intel processors that can reach up to a Core i9-10980HK (Comet Lake-H), accompanied by NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics adapters in their mobile versions. Both models, both the MSI GE76 and the Dragon Edition Tiamat can go up to a GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile with 16 gigs of GDDR6 RAM. In the 17.3-inch model the second option is a GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile with 8 gigs, while in the 15.6-inch model, in addition to the RTX 3070, we can also find a version with an RTX 3060 Mobile equipped with 6 gigs. from memory.

The MSI GE76 Raider, as well as the Dragon Edition Tiamat, can equip up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory and has two NVMe PCIe Gen3 slots. We do not know, at the moment, the capacity of both drives (if two SSDs are finally mounted), but anything below a terabyte would be clearly low, and ideally it would be expected to scale quickly to two terabytes. And let’s not forget that we are talking about a gaming laptop, and that the storage capacity needs in this context are particularly high.

Even without being the most powerful system of those we have seen at CES 2021, it is undoubted that the combination of Core i9-10980HK, GeForce RTX 3080, NVMe PCIe Gen3 and up to 64 gigs of RAM make the MSI GE76 Raider, and even more so its Dragon Edition Tiamat variant, in one of the most powerful systems we have seen at this CES, and of those that we will see throughout this 2021.

