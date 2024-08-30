The monitor is without a doubt one of the fundamental components when it comes to assembling a desktop PC from scratch, especially for gaming purposes. In light of this, Amazon Italy has thought it best to offer you the MSI G2412F monitor on offer at all-time low with an excellent 14% discountallowing you to save a good 60 euros compared to the recommended price from the manufacturing company. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this address, or alternatively click on the box immediately below.
The MSI G2412F monitor is available on offer on Amazon for only 119.99 eurosagainst the 179 euros of the price originally recommended by MSI. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
The main features of the MSI G2412F monitor
With this monitor you will have at your disposal 23.8 inches diagonalwhich will provide a wide vision perfect for fully enjoying the latest video games, as well as all other multimedia content such as films and TV series.
The refresh rate is also excellent, equal to well 180Hzthus ensuring maximum fluidity and dynamism. Response times are truly reduced to a minimum, equal to just 1 millisecond: this is a fundamental parameter especially if you play online multiplayer, where having good reactivity is a necessary condition to take home the victory.
