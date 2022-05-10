MSIon the occasion ofAmazon Gaming Week, has offered multiple discounts for various of its products. The offers were supposed to end on May 8, 2022, but the company has decided to extend the offers until May 22, 2022making new discounts available for various laptops.

Discounts can be viewed in full format at this address.

The models that can be purchased at advantageous prices for a few weeks are numerous and range from entry level modelssuch as, for example, the compact MSI GF63, for sale at 899 euros, instead of 1099 euros, up to the Raider GE66, equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX3080 graphics and Alder Lake i7 CPU which is on sale at 3,199 euros instead of 3,499 euros.

MSI Raider GE66 Deluxe 12UHS-480IT

For those looking for a laptop to play and with a 17.3 “display can opt for the GP76 Leopard and the Pulse GL 76, both with NVIDIA 3000 series GPUs and respectively on sale at 1,999 euros and 1,699 euros, with discounts between 300 and 500 euros.

Always equipped with 3000 series GPUs are several models of the exclusive series Katana GF66with prices starting from 999 euros (original price 1299), the thin and light GS66 Stealth, on promotion for only 1649 euros (750 € discount), and the Stealth 15M, on sale at 1699 euros, instead of 1899 euros.