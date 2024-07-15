The Prime Day has arrived and this means only one thing: it is the right time to buy the best technological products at truly inviting prices. For example, we can find the best laptops on the market on Amazon Italy, such as two interesting computers from MSI Cyborg line with the latest graphics cards NVIDIA .

MSI Cyborg Laptop Discount Details With NVIDIA Graphics Cards

The first proposal is that of theMSI Cyborg 15 A13VE-656IT which drops to just €999 on Amazon Italythe lowest price ever offered on Amazon Italy. This is a perfect model for gaming with the right demands thanks to its Intel i7-13620H CPU, which offers 10 cores (6P + 4E) and 16 threads, with a boost frequency of up to 4.90 GHz and 24 MB of cache. The real jewel in the crown is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6 GB of GDDR6 category RAM, which allows you to get a computer with access to the latest NVIDIA technologies, such as DLSS 3, ray tracing, ray reconstruction and more.

With this gaming notebook you can fully enjoy the recent The First Descendant for example, the new free to play that is becoming very popular worldwide, also thanks to the 144Hz IPS display so you can enjoy maximum fluidity in your favorite games.

The computer also offers a 1 TB SSD (PCIe 4) and 16 GB of DDR5 category RAM. This model also supports WiFi 6, for a stable and fast connection. Obviously it also offers Windows 11 Home preinstalled. The keyboard layout is completely in Italian, as is the warranty.

MSI Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK-005IT

However, if you want to make a leap in quality, then you could invest a little more and opt for the MSI Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK-005IT modelwhich drops to €1,199 on Amazon Italythe best price ever offered on Amazon Italy. With this model you can get a 15.6-inch Full HD and 144 Hz screen, 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of SSD, Italian layout and Windows 11 Home preinstalled as in the model mentioned above.

The real difference is related to the graphics card, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8 GB of GDDR6 RAM and an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, which guarantee even better performance for top gaming experiences.