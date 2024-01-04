Also MSI it seems to be about to launch itself into the field of portable gaming devices, with a solution that could be defined as “portable console” even if it is essentially a fully customized PC, in this case perhaps with Intel Core Ultra as a processor and possible presentation at the CES 2024.

After ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion GO and Steam Deck, MSI could also present its solution for mobile PC gaming, based on what seems to emerge from some vague teasers published by the company, which seem to point to the days of CES 2024 for an official presentation.

For the moment, the few Images diffused data don't tell us much: these are photos taken of very close-up details, so it's impossible to understand precisely what it is, but putting together the different clues we think of a laptop in the style of the RPG Ally from a design point of view.