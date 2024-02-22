MSI Claw, the handheld from the Taiwanese company presented at CES 2024 is about to arrive in Italy: price, preorder and release date.

Presented during CES 2024, MSI Claw is the new portable PC born under the aegis of the dragon that is preparing to enrich the increasingly crowded handheld segment: equipped with the new Intel Meteor Lake processors, the MSI device promises high versatility and top performance, thanks to a particularly large battery and with the aid of artificial intelligence.

We tried it in preview in Milan and we are ready to reveal all the details on the price, the opening of pre-orders and the official release date.

Intel SoC and graphics Unlike ROG Ally and Legion Go, the MSI Claw has an SoC produced by Intel and based on Core Ultra MSI Claw is the first handheld to be able to count on the latest Intel technologies: equipped with a processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and the graphics sector supported by Intel Arc, the MSI device can count on the help of artificial intelligence and complete support for XeSS. The picture is completed by the 512 GB M.2 2230 storage with PCIe 4.0 support (expandable thanks to the MicroSD reader), 16 GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM and connectivity guaranteed by WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and a Thunderbolt 4 port. The 7-inch touchscreen display comes with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels with 16:9 ratio, refresh rate up to 120 Hz and a maximum peak brightness that reaches 500 nits. Finally, the 53 Whr battery which promises up to 2 hours of battery life with a 100% charge. All in 675 grams of weight.