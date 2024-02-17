MSI Claw or ROG Ally: which is the most powerful between the two handhelds? Although the first has not yet arrived in stores, some benchmarks have appeared in China that compare the most advanced versions of the devices, and the results appear surprising.

In fact, it seems that ROG Ally (review here) can offer better performance in several games and with lower consumption, as in the case of Cyberpunk 2077: the CD Projekt RED title touches 60 fps on the ASUS device, while it remains stuck at less than 45 fps on the MSI one.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider runs better on ROG Ally at any TDP, actually the margin between the two handhelds increases as the wattage decreaseswhich says a lot about the degree of energy efficiency of the devices in question.

Even in the case of Red Dead Redemption 2 the superiority of ROG Ally is evident, which scores over 60 fps against the 49 of MSI Claw. Of course, it is not known whether whoever made the videos used it optimized driverssince they can make a big difference: we'll see.