Amazon Italy’s Gaming Week has begun and MSI offers great discounts for three gaming monitors. Let’s see the promotions now available.

It has finally begun Amazon Italy Gaming Week, a period of gaming-themed discounts involving many product categories. This is an excellent opportunity especially for those looking to improve their gaming position. In this sense, MS extension offers a series of high quality monitorsperfect for those who want to enjoy their favorite video games to the fullest. Let’s see in detail the discounts that are offered by MSI through the Amazon Italy Gaming Week.

MSI G2712 – 27 inch flat, 1080p and 170Hz MSI G2712 The MSI Optix G2712 monitor offers a great IPS panel flat that optimizes the colors and brightness of the screen. We are talking about a display that reaches 1 ms in terms of response time, so as to eliminate the effect of “screen tearing”. For those who want to fully enjoy every gaming scene, this monitor offers an intelligent tuning of the black color: in this way even the darkest areas are able to stand out. Of course we shouldn’t forget that it also supports AMD FreeSync which prevents tearing and stuttering. See also Tobey and Andrew would return as their respective Spider-Man This 27-inch monitor features up to 1920 x 1080 resolution with a 170Hz refresh rateperfect for enjoying your online competitive gaming sessions and the most frenetic action games where fluidity is essential for excellent gaming performance. You should also know that MSI Esports Gaming monitors offer a greater gamut coverage than generic monitors: in other words the colors are more realistic and refined, with even clearer details. Furthermore, MSI’s anti-flicker technology is TÜV Rheinland certified and ensures a flicker-free and blue light-reducing gaming experience to ease eye strain. Added to the 178-degree viewing angle, the MSI Optix G2712 monitor ensures an optimal user experience in any situation. The offer for the MSI Optix G2712 is available at this address on Amazon Italy. The price on offer is €179 instead of €229.

MSI Optix G321CUV – 32 inch curved, 4K and 60Hz MSI Optix G321CUV In case you want a slightly larger monitor that focuses first on resolution, MSI’s Gaming Week offers also include an MSI Optix G321CUV monitor. It is a 32-inch screen that reaches a 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. This monitor offers one 1500R VA curved screen, perfect for being even more involved during gaming sessions as well as using multiple applications. High resolution also ensures gaming experiences with greater details, especially thanks to the support of HDR and Windows 11 Auto HDR. Let’s not forget that the screen is able to improve the details of the dark areas of the screen to enjoy all the details of your favorite video games in any light condition. MSI Optix G321CUV also supports Adaptive-Sync, so as to avoid any risk of tearing and stuttering. See also Pokémon GO and other Niantic games blocked in Russia and Belarus due to the war in Ukraine Thanks to the ultra narrow bezel, the MSI Optix G321CUV monitor is also great for multi-screen workstations which guarantee an ultra-wide view during work and play sessions. The offer for the MSI Optix G321CUV is available at this address on Amazon Italy. The discounted price is €299, a good €150 less than the original price of €449.