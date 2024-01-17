During the CES 2024 there have been a lot of announcements on the side too MSI, one above all is undoubtedly the arrival of the brand's first portable console. But important innovations also arrive on the laptop front, with three new models with a large 18″ display, designed and created for even the most demanding gamers. The three models are the Titan 18 HX A14V, Raider 18 HX A14V and Stealth 18 AI Studio A1V.
The top of the range of this trio is undoubtedly the Titan 18 HX A14V, equipped with a 18-inch Mini LED display with 3840 x 2400 resolution and 120 Hz refresh ratethe new processor Intel Core i9 14900HX of fourteenth generation, one RTX 4080 or 4090 GPU with DLSS 3.5 support, and up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM. The audio configuration is 6 speakers while the mechanical keyboard is developed by SteelSeries.
Technical features
Being a device important in size but not in weight, it has enough space to accommodate many ports such as two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1 and a full-size SD card reader . But the greatest peculiarity lies in the trackpad, fully illuminated and with an elegant aesthetic, capable of giving a unique look to this mammoth laptop. However, the price is also gigantic and stands at around 5000 dollars.
Going down a step we find it Stealth 18 AI Studio A1V with 18-inch Mini LED 4K display, up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 from NVIDIA, all for a total weight of 2.9 kg. This laptop will be available starting from $3299.
Finally there is the Raider 18 HX A14Va laptop that weighs approximately 3.6 kg with an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU up to the fourteenth generation and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 while the display is an 18-inch QHD 16:10 (2560 x 1600) with a 240 Hz refresh rate. The cost of this device is set at $2499.
#MSI #announces #laptop #line #18inch #notebooks #focus
Leave a Reply