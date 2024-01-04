The portable console market is enjoying a renaissance thanks to the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck. It is precisely the latter that has inspired multiple competitors, such as the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion GO. Now, we are just a few days away from a new device of this type joining the fray, and on this occasion, M: YES would be responsible for its manufacturing.

Miraculously, the leaks were not present on this occasion, so the revelation of a portable console with Windows by MSI was a genuine surprise when the company released a small teaser on its social networks. Although we cannot see its design very well, It is clearer that we are facing another competitor for the Steam Deck.

A whole new breed of MSI dragon is coming.

Get a grip and stay tuned.#MSIxCES2024 #RGB #Gaming pic.twitter.com/W9mp2cDo9w — MSI Gaming (@msigaming) January 4, 2024

This small preview shows us a pair of sticks surrounded by RGB lighting. Likewise, it is possible to see ventilation grilles on both the back and top of the device. Finally, It has been confirmed that this hardware will arrive under the Dragon sub-brand, specialized in gaming products. If you're wondering when its official reveal will take place, MSI has made it clear that it has a couple of surprises for the next edition of CES.

In this way, it is expected that during the CES 2024 event, which will take place between January 9 and 12, the official reveal of the MSI portable console will take place. Now, although at the moment we do not have more information about it, This hardware is expected to have an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extremewhich was specifically designed for this type of device, and is currently part of the components of the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion GO, and its performance has been satisfactory in the vast majority of games.

To stand out in today's market, MSI's laptop must not only have the components to run games well, but a quality screen is very important, as the Steam Deck OLED made clear. With this, a battery that lasts more than three hours is something that has not been seenand if this product manages to offer something like this, it would be popular enough to compete against Valve's hardware.

We remind you that CES 2024 will take place between January 9 and 12. On related topics, Steam Deck sales are down. Likewise, Valve accepts that it has been inspired by the Nintendo Switch.

Editor's Note:

The market is beginning to fill with this type of products. More than offering more and better options, oversaturation can also bring with it a general disinterest on the part of the public, and if this happens, not even a laptop with a battery that lasts 10 hours will be attractive.

Via: M: YES