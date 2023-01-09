MSI Afterburner no longer has the official support from hardware manufacturer MSI, as revealed by developer Alexey “Unwinder” Nicolaychuk. We are talking about the most used overclocking software in the world, which in this way risks to die.

The reason? There war in Ukraine. Basically the economic sanctions against Russia, due to the invasion of Ukraine, which has now been going on for almost a year, do not allow MSI to fulfill the obligations it has taken with the developers. Alexey will try to carry out the project himself, but only in his spare time, since he no longer receives money to develop it.

The message with which the developer explained the situation is quite bleak: “War and politics are the reasons. I didn’t mention it in the development news thread, but the project has been semi-abandoned by the company for a long time now. Incidentally, it’s been almost a year since MSI stopped fulfilling its obligations, under the Afterburner license, due to the “political situation” I have tried to continue fulfilling mine and have been working on the project on my own for the last eleven months but I’ve had nothing but disappointments. I feel like I’m still pounding the water in the mortar and wasting energy on something the company no longer needs. Be that as it may, I’ll continue to support this myself as long as I have some free time, but I’ll probably have to abandon it and move on to do something else to pay the bills.”

MSI Afterburner is, as already mentioned, the most used software for overclocking GPUs. Spiritual successor of Riva Tuner, has become over the years a point of reference for enthusiasts of the practice. Many did not imagine the situation, because MSI continues to list it in its official software, so much so that just in November it published a tweet inviting us to be wary of potentially dangerous pirated versions. It also boasted the addition of support for the latest GPUs, such as Nvidia’s RTX 4070.