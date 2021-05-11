The dream of the Latin American representative of the League of Legends video game in the “world cup” that takes place in Iceland. Guillete Infinity Esports, champion of the Apertura tournament of the Latin American League, said goodbye this Tuesday unable to pass the initial phase of the Mid Season Invitational (MSI 2021).

Gillette Infinity Esports, who has the Argentines in their quintet Matías “Whitelotus” Musso and Gabriel “Ackerman” Aparicio, played on Tuesday the 3 remaining games of his participation in group C of the Mid Season Invitational (MSI 2021), the competition that marks the end of the summer tournaments in the northern hemisphere.

The Costa Rican squad joined group C with important rivals on the world video game scene: DAMWON Gaming KIA, current champion of Korea and the world, Cloud9, champion of North America and the representative of Japan, Detonation FocusMe.

Matías “Whitelotus” Musso with the title of Latin American champion. The Argentine performs as Carry (Shooter, in Spanish) in Infinity Esports.

After an auspicious debut last Thursday, when they beat the Japanese quintet, the Latin American squad boosted by the good game of the Chilean Cristian “Cody” Yampara and Ackerman could not repeat against DWG KIA and Cloud 9, respectively, to look forward to achieving a miracle in the second leg.

This Tuesday, in the first shift, DetonatioN FocusMe was waiting for him. The match against the Japanese, a priori one of the most even, suggested that Gillette Infinity Esports could repeat the victory and improve their position in group C.

However, the representative of Latin America showed a version that was very different from the Apertura champion, both strategically and emotionally. For its part, the Japan team was much more proactive on the map, proposing in all lanes, taking advantage especially in the superior one.

Infinity Esports barely managed to get a win in six MSI 2021 games.

In the rest of the meetings, as expected, the losses to candidates DAMWON Gaming KIA and Cloud 9 that ended the dream of continuing at MSI 2021 with a final record of just one win in six games.

Now, qualifiers Royal Never Give Up and Pentanet.GG (group A), Mad Lion and PSG Talon (group B) plus DAMWON Gaming KIA and Cloud 9 (group C) will play on Friday in the second phase of the tournament called “Rumble” . Unlike the initial one, in this instance, round-trip matches will be played all against all, to define the four semifinalists.

League of Legends continues to break audience records

The grand final of the Latin American League (LLA) of League of Legends (LoL) that was played at the end of April marked a new milestone for esports in the region.

Despite the fact that the matches could not be held under the live show that fans of video games and esports are used to, the League produced great results, which show that electronic and competitive sports grows year after year.

According to data provided by Riot Games, more than 29,000 spectators watched the clash between the Argentine team Furious Gaming and Guillete Infinity Esports, 52% more than the final of the Apertura 2020 between Isurus Gaming and All Knights.

With 2.9 million hours of transmission, the figures grew 32% more than the same instance of the tournament in full isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In audience distribution, Mexican fans lead the table, followed by Argentina and Chile: 23% in Mexico 19% in Chile 17% Argentina 9% in Colombia 5% in Peru 27% of the rest of LATAM and the world.