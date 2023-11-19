MSF reports seventy deaths in airstrike on Khan Younis

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday on the town of Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip, according to aid organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF). At least seventy people died. The attack took place about a kilometer from Nasser Hospital. In the immediate aftermath of the bombing, 122 victims were reported there, including seventy deaths.

Doctors Without Borders says it is currently treating dozens of injured people, including many children. Many of the injured are in critical condition and have serious burns. Hundreds of other injured people have to wait for help.

MSF project coordinator Christophe Garnier in southern Gaza says a ceasefire is needed now more than ever. “There is a huge need for medical assistance and MSF is ready to scale up operations, but we must receive the necessary security guarantees and unhindered access of medical and humanitarian supplies to Gaza.”

The total death toll in the Gaza Strip since the escalation of violence following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 has risen above 13,000, Palestinian authorities said on Sunday.