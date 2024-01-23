Thanks to the over 820 thousand euros raised from 2018 to today, MSD co-financing of 350 thousand euros and more than 5,700 supporters, it has been possible to carry out 80 projects throughout the national territory: important numbers that well summarize the success of the MSD initiative CrowdCaring, celebrating its fifth year of operation. MSD CrowdCaring – explains a note – was created to support innovative projects aimed at improving people's health and quality of life by promoting inclusion and diversity, without disability, illness or other forms of unfavorable conditions being a limit. An initiative that confirms the commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (Csr) of MSD, an American multinational leader in the pharmaceutical sector, in Italy for 68 years, which co-finances the projects included in the platform, contributing to their implementation.

A path that the company confirmed today that it intends to continue, on the occasion of a celebratory event that took place in Rome in the presence of the president and managing director of MSD Italia, Nicoletta Luppi, of the legal representative of Eppela, Paola D'Agostino, by Marcella Mallen, president of ASviS, and other representatives of the institutions who have always been very attentive and focused on the topic of inclusion. The MSD announcement is in line with its commitment to CSR for which it provides over 3 billion dollars every year, the note recalls. It is precisely that 'commitment beyond research' that is one of the cornerstones of MSD, which allows us to pursue environmental, social and governance excellence, in line with sustainable development objectives within a rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem.

“Our social commitment, adhering to a now historic Corporate Social Responsibility policy and a mission that aims to save and improve people's lives – declared Luppi – has always translated into projects capable of leading to concrete actions and results capable to generate a positive impact. Msd CrowdCaring is a virtuous example of this. From its birth to today, thanks to a choral commitment that has seen the sharing of skills, objectives and needs, it has managed to break down barriers and promote that culture of diversity, equity and inclusion that MSD promotes. It is an initiative that sees in its foundations two key factors, as well as two pillars of the country's social, economic and cultural development, namely sustainability – in the broadest sense of the term – and innovation. Realizing – not just imagining – a better, fairer, healthier future means rethinking the way we operate, create value and collaborate. Only by acting responsibly and in a synergistic and integrated manner will we be able to make a difference in people's lives”.

Msd CrowdCaring – the note details – is 'hosted' by Eppela, the main Italian crowdfunding platform which, with a 'bottom-up financing' system, allows the creation of different types of fundraising: from solidarity campaigns to the creation of products or events, Eppela is the ideal place to involve people and turn dreams into reality.

“We are proud to support MSD Italia in this journey – states Nicola Lencioni, sole president of Eppela – where innovation is intertwined with inclusion and diversity is not a limit, but an engine of growth and improvement. Through the Eppela platform, bottom-up financing becomes a catalyst for those projects that aim to transform society, promoting gender equality, intergenerational support and breaking down the barriers imposed by disability and illness”.

The key values ​​of MSD CrowdCaring are innovation, inclusion, diversity, community involved with ethics and integrity, social responsibility and ability to create real value, lists the note. The selected projects that achieve the bottom-up financing objectives access co-financing from MSD Italia in the role of 'Mentor', with the aim of contributing to the financing and implementation of the best projects relating in particular to: abatement barriers and limits caused by disability, illness or diversity; to the creation of an inter-generational network, promoting the elimination of the generation gap; to initiatives that promote gender equality, the development of inclusive work environments, the creation/development of mutual support networks for women. An important contribution to breaking down all barriers, to improve everyday life and bring us closer to each other.