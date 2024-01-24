The celebration of the fifth year of MSD CrowdCaring was held in Rome, which was created to support innovative projects aimed at improving the health and quality of life of people by promoting inclusion and diversity, without disability, illness or other form of unfavorable condition may constitute a limit. The success of the initiative translates into very important numbers achieved from 2018 to today: 80 projects carried out throughout Italy, thanks to the collection of 820 thousand euros, MSD co-financing of 350,000 euros and more than 5,700 supporters.