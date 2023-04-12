Genoa – “We are able to control the flows of tourism logistics. We are able to avoid what we have seen in the last weekend, with those tourist flows that can damage the communities that are visited”.

This was stated by Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises on board the World Europa, the new flagship of the group which arrived today – 12 April – in Genoa for the first time. “We are the third brand in the world, the first in Europe. This year in Italy we will exceed 4 million passengers” continues Onorato.

“MSC will exceed one million passengers in Genoa in 2023” recalls Leonardo Massa country manager of MSC “this year we will reach 262 hits“.