Genoa – One hundred tons of high added value made in Italy clothes, footwear and accessories will reach Tokyo today, to be distributed and marketed on the Far East markets, among the most dynamic for Italian exports. The cargo left yesterday from Milan Malpensa, with the first Italian flight operated by MSC Air Cargo, the division of the Gianluigi Aponte for air freight transport. The connection with Japan will be weekly.

The Boeing 777-200 Freighterbranded with the white MSC livery with yellow and black stripes, had landed in the Lombardy airport coming from Liège airport, in Belgium, and then left for Tokyo, Japan.

The connection will be operated once a week, on Friday, with departure at 3.55pm from Malpensa and arrival in Tokyo at 3.00pm (local time), therefore capable of ensuring delivery of goods by the following day. The aircraft has a full load capacity of up to one hundred tons and will be, explains the company, «mainly dedicated to the export of high added value made in Italy products, including high fashion and accessories», items intended for Far Eastern markets.

Jannie Davelsenior vice president of MSC Air Cargo, during the inauguration ceremony underlined the importance of «ensuring precious Italian goods an efficient and weekly connection to some of today’s most vibrant markets for the export of high value-added products».

«The development of MSC Air Cargo is just beginning – added Davel – we have investments planned to be able to design and implement more and more air transport solutions designed for all those products that must reach the final destination in the most efficient way and as a priority ». Not only made in Italy with high added value, but also pharmaceutical products, perishable goods and «even articles from the automotive sector. We want to allow the Italian market to have more and more options and ability to generate business with its commercial partners, in support of national exports.”

The division MSC Air Cargo has been active since the end of 2022, when it took delivery of the first Boeing 777-200 Freighter operating between Europe, Central America and Asia. The company currently has two planes, “more are on the way”, says the company, which has planned a fleet of eight. Yesterday, in collaboration with Sea, the manager of the Milan airport system, the presentation of the connection was held in the presence of around forty companies and the airport authorities.

Sea’s cargo and real estate division holds a 65% market share, with 721 thousand tons of goods transported in 2022. «We hope that this is the beginning of an important development program on Malpensa where all the main players in the sector are already present and operate to support the development of the territory», declared the director of Sea’s cargo division, Francesco Raschi .