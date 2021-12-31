Like the ship coast diadem, the MSC Splendida will also have its cruise interrupted due to the covid-19 surge between passengers and crew. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) received today (31) the company notice about the cancellation and confirmed the interruption of activities.

51 crew and 27 passengers were identified with the disease. 54 contacts were also identified, that is, people who had contact with those who tested positive for the disease. The vessel has been docked at the Port of Santos since Wednesday (29).

+ Anvisa suspends cruise after covid outbreak

The disembarkation of passengers will take place in accordance with sanitary safety protocols: those who are positive must continue, on land, the isolation initiated on the vessel and will be monitored by the Strategic Information Centers in Health Surveillance (Cievs) of the cities of destination. Other passengers will undergo covid-19 detection tests before disembarking. The transport of these passengers will take place in specific vehicles, under the responsibility of the cruise operator.

Anvisa had earlier determined the interruption of the activities of the Costa Diadema, which is moored in Salvador. The ship started the voyage at the Port of Santos and would have as its next destination the port of Ilhéus, in Bahia. Yesterday’s information gives an account of 68 confirmed cases of covid-19, 56 among crew and 12 among passengers. The Costa Diadema has 3,836 travelers on board, 1,320 of which are crew members, and the determination is that the ship returns to the Port of Santos for everyone to disembark.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?